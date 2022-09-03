Goshen Physicians opens new practice

From left are Jon Yoder, Goshen Physicians vice president; Ram Khattri Chettri, Goshen Heart & Vascular Center service line administrator; Richard Aguirre, City of Goshen clerk-treasurer; Dr. Sultan Niazi, Goshen Physicians Sleep & Allergy Medicine medical director; Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO; Dr. Yatin J. Patel, former owner of Goshen Sneeze & Snooze Clinic; Katherine O’Toole, Goshen Physicians Sleep & Allergy Medicine nurse practitioner; Deborah Risa, Goshen Physicians Sleep & Allergy Medicine nurse practitioner.

 Elkhart Truth photo / Blair Yankey

GOSHEN — Goshen Physicians has expanded community access to health care with the opening of a new practice.

Goshen Health celebrated the opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, outside the clinic at 2417 S. Berkshire Drive.

