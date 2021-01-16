Work has begun on Goshen Physicians Family Medicine location at 851 Parkview Ave., Elkhart, previously Sauk Trail restaurant. From left are Brad Wanek, architect, Bona Vita Architecture; Randy Christophel, president and CEO of Goshen Health; Dr. David Coil, medical director, Goshen Physicians; Beau McNeff, vice president, Goshen Physicians and Cancer Services; Adam Tohulka, project manager, DJ Construction.
Photo provided
This is an artist’s rendering of the Goshen Physicians Family Medicine location planned for Parkway Plaza, Elkhart.
ELKHART — A small group last week commemorated the start of construction on a new Goshen Physicians Family Medicine location in Parkway Plaza at 851 Parkview Ave., Elkhart, previously Sauk Trail restaurant.
“We are thrilled to be expanding primary care services in Elkhart,” said Randy Christophel, president and CEO of Goshen Health. “With this prime location, we feel very well positioned to provide exceptional care with convenient access for our community in the Elkhart area.”
