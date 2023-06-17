GOSHEN — Goshen Hospital recently achieved a four-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Care Compare program. The national average is a three-star rating for hospitals participating in the program.
Areas of excellence for the hospital’s performance included low readmission rates for patients with heart failure, pneumonia and stroke and low infection rates for surgical sites and catheter associated urinary tract infections when compared to other hospitals nationally.
