Goshen Health nurse earns DAISY Award

Angela Scott, RN, DAISY Award winner (center) pose with patient Tom Hemphill and his wife Jeannette Matthews, who nominated the nurse for the award. The DAISY Award honors compassionate, skillful nursing care.
GOSHEN — In 2022, Goshen Health began participating in DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem) Awards, an international recognition program that honors and celebrates the skillful, compassionate care nurses provide every day. Patients and their families were invited to nominate nurses they felt had provided them with exceptional care.
Jeannette Matthews and her husband Dennis (Tom) Hemphill nominated Angela Scott, RN in Day Surgery. After her husband had undergone a difficult treatment for prostate cancer, Matthews wrote, “… the procedure left him discouraged and in pain. That’s where the second-floor recovery nurses came in. I can’t say enough good about ALL the nurses, but especially Angie. There was no stone unturned to make him as comfortable as possible, helping soothe him. She stayed even though all of her other patients were gone. ... We still talk about her and how much of a difference she made, how she took time for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.