BRISTOL — Historian Mark Doddington will speak during a free Elkhart County Genealogical Society meeting on reports of paranormal activity.
Doddington will talk about places such as the Winchester Mansion, the Old Bag Factory, the Bristol Opera House and Ox Bow Park, organizers said. He will relate how genealogy websites helped him tell ghost stories, and he will read from his recently released book, “Haunted Elkhart County.”
