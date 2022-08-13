Genesis Products acquires Solid Surface operation of Native Hardwoods

ELKHART — Genesis Products Inc., a manufacturer of OEM interior components, has acquired the Solid Surface division of Native Hardwoods, a manufacturer of hardwood and solid surface products. With a continued focus on countertop offerings, the acquisition will expand the Genesis team and double production capacity, elevating its position in the RV market, the company said.
“This strategic acquisition will ramp up our production capacity into 2023,” said Jon Wenger, Genesis president and CEO. “It will also add nine team members with extensive experience in solid surface manufacturing and bring on new key accounts.”
