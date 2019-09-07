Four Points by Sheraton opens

Construction is complete at the Four Points by Sheraton on the north side of Elkhart. Elkhart Chamber Ambassadors and Marriott International team members surround Robin Kamp, Four Points by Sheraton Elkhart; Levon Johnson, Elkhart Chamber; Craig Chattmon, Four Points by Sheraton Elkhart; Shiv Kappor, RAMM Hospitality, and Rhea Odchigue, RAMM Hospitality, as the ribbon is cut to officially open the 101-room hotel.