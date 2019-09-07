Four Points by Sheraton opens

ELKHART — RAMM Hospitality and Marriot International are celebrating the completed construction and opening of Four Points by Sheraton Elkhart at 3254 Cassopolis St.
Catering to the needs of the everyday traveler, Four Points by Sheraton Elkhart offers a unique and attractive design, stylish comfort and all the brand’s popular extras including a 24-hour fitness center, indoor heated pool, fast and free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel, and the Best Brews & BBQ program, according to a release from the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, which joined in a ribbon-cutting this week.
The hotel, owned and managed by RAMM Hospitality, offers 101 guest rooms and 625 square feet of meeting space with a 75-inch interactive flat screen TV and banquet/catering available to accommodate attendees. Additional amenities include mobile check-in, mobile key, a business center and free bottled water.
Guests and the public will enjoy full-service dining at the hotel pub and the brand’s iconic Best Brews & BBQ program, which serves guests refreshing, curated local beers and seasonal BBQ-style appetizers.
