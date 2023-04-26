ELKHART — Forest River Bus on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Mobility TRANS, a paratransit and passenger van manufacturer specializing in ADA-accessible vans, prison transport and first-class shuttles produced in Livonia, Michigan.
“MobilityTRANS is thrilled to be joining Forest River. I couldn’t ask for a better organization with which to trust our life’s work. We look forward to continued growth providing innovative commercial passenger transportation for our customers,” said Dave Brown, president of MobilityTRANS.
