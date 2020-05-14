ELKHART — Forest River Inc., a manufacturers of recreational vehicles, pontoon boats, cargo trailers and shuttle buses, has announced the acquisition of REV Group’s shuttle bus businesses.
REV Group’s shuttle bus brands, with dealer locations throughout the United States and Canada, have a history dating back over 60 years, with a strong relationship with the commercial public sector, Forest River said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.