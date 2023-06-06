Forecast: RV shipments to recover some in 2024

Recreational vehicle shipments are expected to increase starting in the second half of this year, according to the latest issue of RV RoadSigns, the quarterly forecast prepared by ITR Economics for the RV Industry Association.
ELKHART — RV wholesale shipments are projected to climb into the mid-300,000 unit range in 2024 after finishing this year near 300,000 units, according to the Summer 2023 issue of RV RoadSigns, the quarterly forecast prepared by ITR Economics for the RV Industry Association.
“Interest in RVing remains high with full campgrounds this summer and a third of leisure travelers saying they would like to buy an RV,” said RV Industry Association President and CEO Craig Kirby. “But the current economic conditions are causing some consumers to delay making discretionary purchases. This new forecast shows that shipments will begin to recover later this year and into 2024 as consumer confidence increases and the current interest in RVing turns into increased RV sales.”
