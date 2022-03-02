Forecast calls for RV shipments nearing 600,000 units in 2022

A quarterly forecast projects 2022 RV shipments to range between 578,800 and 603,300 units by year’s end, with a most likely total of 591,100 units, off slightly (-1.5 percent) from the 600,240 shipped in 2021 but still the second best year on comparable record.
ELKHART — RV wholesale shipments are projected to approach 600,000 units by year-end 2022, according to the Spring 2022 issue of RV RoadSigns, the quarterly forecast prepared by ITR Economics for the RV Industry Association.
“Our forecast shows another very strong year for the RV industry which is being driven by continued consumer demand and inventory restocking at dealerships across North America after a record-breaking 2021,” said RV Industry Association President and CEO Craig Kirby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.