GOSHEN — A food handler training and exam program will be offered in Elkhart County by the Purdue University Extension Service.
The ServSafe Food Handler course is for anyone who needs basic food safety and food handling training, including home-based vendors, food service workers, volunteers or others who work with food who only need the basic training. The ServSafe Food Handler training fulfills the food safety training requirements mandated for home-based vendors in Indiana.
