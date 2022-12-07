GOSHEN — Time is running out on filing for real estate tax deductions for 2022 taxes payable in 2023. New deduction applications must be completed and dated by Dec. 31, and filed with the Elkhart County Auditor’s office on or before Jan. 5.
The only deductions that need to be filed are for new purchases, such as for those who have moved into the home, or any changes in title that would affect the homestead deduction, such as being recently married. Anyone who may be unsure if they need to apply again can contact the Elkhart County Auditor’s Office at elkhartcountyauditor@elkhartcounty.com.
