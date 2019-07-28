Fairfield by Marriott hotel opens in Goshen

GOSHEN — The 92-room Fairfield by Marriott in Goshen has opened for business with a new décor designed to provide guests with a feeling of warmth and calm while traveling.
Located at 2110 Keystone Drive, the Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Goshen will operate as a Marriott franchise. It is owned by Goshen Hotels LLC and managed by Ascent Hospitality Management of Buford, Georgia.
The Fairfield Inn & Suites Goshen offers guests convenient access to Goshen College, RV/MH Heritage Hall of Fame, Heritage Trail and the Old Bag Factory.
“Delivering both function and comfort, our new design and décor elevate the Fairfield brand, setting a new standard in the moderate-tier category,” said Janis Milham, senior vice president and global brand leader, Classic Select Brands. “At Fairfield by Marriott, we provide an easy, positive and productive travel experience, as well as the promise of consistent and reliable service at an exceptional value. The Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Goshen is a truly stunning example of the brand’s contemporary look and feel, and we are pleased to introduce Fairfield by Marriott hotels in the Goshen area.”
The new décor package is warm, timeless, forward-thinking and inviting, with simple nods back to the brand’s heritage, the company said.
Specific elements meant to evoke feelings from the Fairfield Farm include a farmhouse table in the lobby for gathering and connecting, photography from the Fairfield Farm serving as artwork in the lobby and guest rooms, natural materials and unique textures featured throughout, and a history wall in every property showcasing the brand’s roots.
The new guestroom design is impactful, unique and addresses the functional needs of the Fairfield guest for a seamless experience. The room was designed with the modern traveler’s needs to stay productive on the road in mind without overcomplicating the guestroom. Each room features a mobile desk, desk chair, mini-refrigerator and coffeemaker. Each room also provides a 55-inch HDTV with an interactive guide and streaming capabilities for Netflix, Hulu, You Tube and Pandora.
Additional hotel amenities include an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, a meeting room, a boardroom, valet laundry service, complimentary Wi-Fi, as well as fax and copy services. A complimentary hot breakfast, featuring oatmeal, scrambled eggs, sausage, make-your-own waffles and other healthy items, such as fruit, yogurt, and whole grain cereals and breads is also available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.