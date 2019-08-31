SOUTH BEND — Elkhart Plastics Inc. ranked in the Top 10 for overall rotomolding sales in North America in Plastics News’ 2019 Rotational Molders Ranking report for the fourth year in a row.
EPI ranks No. 7 in overall rotomolding sales out of 99 companies included in the report. While the company maintains its rank from last year, sales figures grew from $96.1 million to $110.2 million in just one year.
Plastics News released the rankings report this month based on data from fiscal year 2018.
“I’m thankful to our dedicated employees across the country who work hard daily to drive our success,” Jack Welter, CEO of EPI, said. “Our ranking reflects the team’s dedication to providing strong customer service and producing innovative, high-quality products.”
During 2018, EPI expanded its footprint by adding a facility in Atlantic, Iowa. Additionally, the company has grown its custom applications and its proprietary brands including the TUFF Series intermediate bulk containers, KONG Coolers, Connect-A-Dock, and DEF Tanks. The company also celebrated its 30th anniversary in November 2018.
“We’re proud to produce great rotationally molded products for our customers, and our sales reflect our commitment,” Welter said. “We’ve had a great year, and we look forward to continued growth in the future.”
Owned and operated in the U.S., EPI has six facilities across the country. Company headquarters are in South Bend and additional manufacturing locations are in Elkhart and Middlebury; and in Littleton, Colorado; Ridgefield, Washington; and Atlantic, Iowa.
EPI employs more than 640 people and utilizes 52 rotational molding machines – the most machines reported among Plastics News’ top rotomolders – to design custom and off-the-shelf products for a diverse portfolio of customers.
