ELKHART — A newly acquired physician-driven robot that will enable precise peripheral access to the lungs for the early diagnosis and staging of lung cancer was on display Thursday at Elkhart General Hospital
Elkhart General will be the first health care provider in northern Indiana to offer Monarch’s Robotic Bronchoscopy Platform. While it will be permanently stationed at Elkhart General, the technology will be available for patients throughout the region, in and out of Beacon Health System, hospital officials said.
