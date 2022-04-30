Elkhart, IN (46516)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 66F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.