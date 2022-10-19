GOSHEN — Horizon Education Alliance is partnering with businesses and other organizations for a seventh year to provide eighth-graders in Elkhart County with educational Manufacturing Day tours.
Manufacturing Day is a national program that creates opportunities for students to gain experience and knowledge about careers in manufacturing and to begin to build connections with the companies in their own community. Students explore different career pathways that are available to them, usually through on-site visits to local manufacturing facilities and offices.
Elkhart County middle-schoolers will visit one to five local businesses (depending on each school’s eighth-grade population size), spend two hours learning about careers, and engage in various interactive activities. This format allows students to spend a longer amount of time visiting each business and engaging in the activities than in earlier years.
Businesses were trained prior to meeting with schools and taken through several examples of activities to help them think of creative ways to engage students and connect with schools in the future. One employer said they now use last year’s Manufacturing Day activity to train new employees.
Sarah Koontz, Aubri Mosness and Jeni Anderson on the HEA Student Pathways team led employer trainings and provided school partners with lesson plans to engage students and deepen their understanding of how to follow a career pathway.
Employers this year took the lead in developing the in-person experiences for students, organizers said. Those employers include Alliance RV, Alpha Systems, BD Custom Manufacturing, Challenger Door, Conn-Selmer, Genesis, Grand Design RV, Heartland RV, Hoosier Crane, Kem Krest, Kountry Wood, Lippert Components Inc., Lozier, MasterBrand Cabinets, MORryde, Patrick Industries, Robert Weed Corp., Serim Research, Shield Restraint Systems, Veada, ViewRail and Wieland Designs.
“It is fun to see how Manufacturing Day in Elkhart County has evolved to better meet the needs of our students and our employers,” Koontz said. “Our hope is that these relationships go beyond Manufacturing Day and cultivate ongoing partnerships throughout the school year.”
In a survey taken after Manufacturing Days last year, one eighth-grader said: “The most important thing I learned during virtual manufacturing days was that there are lots of career opportunities in the manufacturing industry and they all leave room for growth opportunities.”
Each school has a designated day to visit their local employer or employers in October and November. The tours started on Oct. 6 with Fairfield’s trips to Veada and Genesis in New Paris and Goshen, respectively.
This effort is a regional one, with LIFT Network – a partnership between South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership and the University of Notre Dame – providing funding and guidance for Elkhart, St. Joseph and Marshall counties.
“Indiana educational standards have been changed so that students are expected to make graduation pathway choices once they enter high school,” Koonz said. “We want to provide as much exploration as possible as early as possible to show them they have options. Manufacturing Day allows us to showcase the great things happening in Elkhart County, while allowing students to see how they can use different skills and interests they have in various workplace settings. We hope this experience encourages students to continue exploring throughout high school, leading to a lifetime of well-being and meaningful work.”
