SOUTH BEND — The Economic Club of Michiana will meet at noon Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Morris Inn at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend. The featured speaker will be Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger.
Schellinger will share his thoughts about what direction the economy is taking in northern Indiana. This luncheon meeting is included for corporate members, $20 for Individual members, and $25 for nonmembers and guests. Reservation deadline was extended to Monday, Oct. 7.
To make a reservation, email michiana.econclub@gmail.com or call Lynda at 574-536-4386.
(0) comments
