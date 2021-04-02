EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — RV parts and accessories supplier Duo Form is breaking ground on a 41,700-square-foot warehouse after diversifying and becoming a supplier of personal protective equipment during the pandemic.
Duo Form President Shelly Ditmer said the coronavirus outbreak last year forced the company to slash employment by 90 percent. But it quickly adjusted by making plastic face shields and other equipment related to the pandemic before resuming production for its RV-producing customers.
