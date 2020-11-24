ELKHART— Navigating the COVID-19 pandemic has been a non-stop endeavor, but for the holiday season, small retailers are launching a new service program to make local shopping more accessible.
The Merchant Alliance of Downtown Elkhart is offering a “Downtown to You” delivery service this year. Customers will have the opportunity to shop for holiday gifts available from small, local businesses in downtown Elkhart with the added benefit of free delivery service within a 10-mile radius.
Most purchases will qualify for free delivery, and gift wrapping will also be available with many purchases, according to organizers.
Danny Reynolds, owner of Stephenson’s of Elkhart, who spearheaded the effort, said the purpose of the initiative is to give shoppers a pandemic-friendly way of shopping locally while also giving local retailers some exposure to enhance their customer base.
“We know right now, not everyone is comfortable shopping in stores,” Reynolds said. “So, we thought, ‘Hey, what if we can offer them some online options and the ability for them to pick gifts out online, pay online or over the phone.’ As small businesses, this is kind of our personalized way of competing with the big guys.”
The service will be offered beginning on Cyber Monday through the week of Christmas. Up to 20 businesses in downtown Elkhart will participate by posting gift items on a Facebook group called “Downtown to You."
Those who purchase items before 3 p.m. can have them delivered the same day of purchase. Delivery service will be a shared effort where participating merchants take turns delivering gifts, Reynolds said.
Reynolds said he got the idea to start the service after serving as a panelist on the National Retail Federation where another panelist from Detroit mentioned that business in his area picked up amid the pandemic when retailers started offering free delivery service.
“And then I thought we have such a vibrant merchants alliance downtown right now, more than I’ve seen in all my years, and thought that we had an opportunity to start that here,” he said.
The alliance is a partnership with the Elkhart County Convention & Visitors Bureau and the City of Elkhart.
Times are tough for local retailers, especially for newer established businesses, Reynolds said.
“Stephenson’s has been an established business for 90 years and we are able to weather some storms, but I really feel for brand new businesses who have high rent and a small growing customer base,” Reynolds said. “Times like this, where people are being told to stay home from stores, is hard. It makes it difficult for stores to survive and hopefully this service will help offset that challenge.”
Ashley Elsasser, assistant director of economic development for the City of Elkhart, said she believes this service is a great example of how merchants can collaborate as partners working toward the same end goal given the new challenges brought by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Coming from the city, we want to support this kind of collaboration because as a society evolves from COVID, our shopping habits will change,” she said. “We need to be accessible online and our city cannot thrive if we’re not providing infrastructure to support our retailers in that realm.”
Reynolds said he hopes to offer the service for future holiday seasons; it will depend on how successful this year is.
“This year will serve as a test to let us know how shoppers liked it and what we could improve on,” he said.
More information regarding the Downtown To You merchant delivery program is available at the Downtown Elkhart-Gateway Mile Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DowntownElkhart.
