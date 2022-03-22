Dometic ends manufacturing in Elkhart1

Dometic makes refrigerators and air conditioning units that go into the RVs and boats. This is from an open house in Goshen in 2013.

 Elkhart Truth file photo

ELKHART — Dometic Americas, a supplier of equipment and appliances to the RV and boating industries, is ending production in Elkhart, the company told employees Monday.

About 154 manufacturing workers at 2320 Industrial Parkway will be affected.

