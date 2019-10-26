ELKHART — Days Corporation, parent company of Equalizer Systems, released a statement to its customers this week saying despite being disappointed by a court ruling in favor of Lippert Components Inc. on two of many claims, the case is ongoing and Days still holds the patent in question.
Days Corporation, part of the Elkhart community for more than a century, told customers it is excited to continue strong growth.
“Right now we are in the middle of a 130,000-square-foot warehouse expansion to serve Days Corporation’s growing customer base,” said Kevin Schmidt, chief operating officer at Days Corporation. “Equalizer Systems will remain entirely at the C.R. 3 location, gaining the soon-to-be-vacated Machinery Moving and Export Packing area, which will be relocating to the new location.”
Construction on the new warehouse is expected to be complete in 2020.
“We intend to continue providing quality products, services and exceptional support to the industries we serve and to continue ensuring you are able to have a quality choice for your lifting and leveling needs,” said Jason Loose, Equalizer Systems Division director and vice president for Days Corporation.
A judge last week ruled in favor of LCI on just two of several claims in the lawsuit. By the time the case is settled, both patents will have expired and will not affect Days Corporation or Equalizer Systems product offerings, the company said.
Equalizer Systems, founded in 1990, occupies more than 100,000 square feet of manufacturing and installation space in northern Indiana. It is leading supplier of hydraulic and electric lifting, leveling and slide room solutions for many industries.
