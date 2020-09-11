ELKHART — Days Corp. and Barnhart Crane and Rigging Co. of Memphis, Tennessee, have entered into an agreement under which Barnhart will purchase Days Machinery Movers, including all associated personnel and equipment of that business unit.
Days Corp., with business roots in the Elkhart community since 1913, will retain and continue to operate its core services. Days Corp.’s divisions include Equalizer Systems and Days Distribution & Logistics (Days Export Packing).
