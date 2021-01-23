At a ceremony to mark the start of construction on an expansion at Dave Carter and Associates Inc. are, from left, Matt Somerlott, Project Manager, Nuway Construction; Fred Ramser, Account Executive, Nuway Construction; Mark Brinson, Community Development Director, City of Goshen; Andy Nesbitt, President, Nuway Construction; Dave Carter III, President, Dave Carter & Associates; Doug Wilson, General Manager, Dave Carter & Associates; Nick Kieffer, President & CEO, Goshen Chamber of Commerce; Tim Wall, Architect, Nuway Construction.
GOSHEN — Dave Carter & Associates Inc. has broken ground on a 68,000-square-foot building at 2434 Century Drive to serve as an addition to the company’s warehouse and provide more space for production and further opportunities for growth.
A supplier to the manufactured housing and RV industries since 1978, the company said the expansion was exciting, especially considering how dismal 2020 was for most people.
