220528-ET-eunice-culp-everence

Eunice Culp accepts the Stewardship of Culture Award. President and CEO Ken Hochstetler said Culp has been “an integral part of the Everence team, leading some of our most important initiatives related to employee engagement and organizational culture.”

 Photo provided

GOSHEN — Eunice Culp, vice president of Human Resources, retired May 18 after a career with Everence Financial spanning more than 51 years.

Culp served in positions of increasing responsibility after joining Mennonite Mutual Aid on Nov. 30, 1970.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.