Danielle Sosa, recruiting manager with Thor Motor Coach, takes information from an applicant Monday at a drive-thru job fair at Plant 350, 2700 S. Nappanee St., Elkhart. The company said it was increasing production and has immediate openings at its Elkhart, Wakarusa and Bristol facilities.
ELKHART — The unemployment rate in Elkhart County fell to 4.2 percent in October, according the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
That is a drop of one percentage point, from 5.2 percent in September, as many are going back to work after thousands lost their jobs this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the related economic shutdown.
