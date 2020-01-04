ELKHART — Eastlake Athletic Club, a family-owned network of fitness centers that owns and operates FitStop24, is celebrating the opening of FitStop24 Old 20 West in Elkhart.
The 24-hour fitness franchise is independently owned by Elkhart resident Shawntes Gary and features free weights, cardio equipment, resistance machines, personal trainers and lockers. Formerly named SG Fitness 34, Gary launched FitStop24 Old 20 West in November to become Eastlake’s first franchise owner in Elkhart.
“I saw this as a good opportunity to expand my passion for fitness,” said Gary, a former Concord High School basketball star who holds a degree in exercise science from Western Michigan University. “I’m excited to join the Eastlake and FitStop24 network as a franchise owner, and look forward to providing a wider array of services and amenities to fitness enthusiasts in the community.”
The concept of the FitStop24 franchise emerged after Eastlake Athletic Club acquired all six FitStop24 locations in 2018. Established in 2000, Eastlake Athletic Club began as an Elkhart tennis club and quickly grew to incorporate more facilities.
Eastlake Athletic Club includes a network of 10 Eastlake locations with more than 12,000 members. The company’s mission is to promote health, wellness and activity by providing convenient access to multiple facilities and fitness amenities with one membership. With the acquisition of FitStop24, Eastlake Athletic Club operates 17 locations across northern Indiana and southern Michigan, and serves more than 17,000 members.
Members at Eastlake Athletic Club and FitStop24 have access to all locations and club amenities, including group fitness classes, personal trainers, towel services, athletics, free tanning and child care at most locations. With locations throughout Elkhart, Kosciusko, St. Joseph, Noble and Cass counties, Eastlake Athletic Club is devoted to keeping Michiana active and healthy by promoting fitness, athletics and general well-being.
More information: www.eastlakeclubs.com and www.fitstop24fitness.com.
