SOUTH BEND — Organizers are inviting entrepreneurs with an idea for a new product, device or technology to apply for more than $400,000 in the McCloskey New Venture Competition.
Entrepreneurs are encouraged to build their idea into a profitable business solution by using the resources made available through the McCloskey Competition – mentors, networking, feedback and business planning software, according to Startup South Bend-Elkhart, an offshoot of the South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership.
The McCloskey New Venture Competition is open to all University of Notre Dame students, faculty, alumni and the local community. Those living in St. Joseph, Marshall and Elkhart counties are encouraged to enter – including those attending colleges and universities in the three counties. Those teams advancing to Round 2 will be asked to partner with Startup students to build winning teams using the IDEA Center to facilitate any community-student connections.
An overview of the applicant’s proposed new venture should be submitted by midnight Nov. 10. More information is available at the McCloskey New Venture Competition website.
