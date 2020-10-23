Tepe Sanitary Supply

Community, business and community leaders celebrated an expansion at Tepe Sanitary Supply, 2806 Frederic Drive, Elkhart. 

 Life/Style Photography

ELKHART — Tepe Sanitary Supply Inc. celebrated an expansion of its business this week with a groundbreaking ceremony.

The expansion of the building at 2806 Frederic Drive will add 30,000 square feet of warehouse, office and dock space. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.