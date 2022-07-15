The developer, along with representatives from the City of Goshen, Goshen Chamber of Commerce, Ancon Construction and First State Bank, break ground Thursday on the northeast corner of Indiana and Plymouth avenues. From left are Don Reigsecker, Doug Nisley, Matt Schrock, Andrea Johnson, Ryan Kring, Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, Mayra Garcia, Sara Garcia, Jose Garcia, Matt Schneider, Brett Weddell, Brent Carrick, Vince Turner and Nick Kieffer.
Photo provided / City of Goshen
Developer Mayra Garcia, left, breaks ground on the 60-unit apartment complex in Goshen with her mother and father, Sara and Jose Garcia.
