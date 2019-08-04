ELKHART — The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce will share transportation priorities with key Indiana Department of Transportation officials from the Fort Wayne District Office at a luncheon on Tuesday.
The presentation regarding priorities will include projects such as C.R. 17, railroad grade separations and the continued upgrading of U.S. 31. In addition, the chamber will highlight projects that have been accomplished thanks to cooperation between INDOT and the Greater Elkhart community.
The chamber has built a working relationship with INDOT by visiting INDOT headquarters in Indianapolis or the Fort Wayne District office each year to discuss projects. Each summer, the chamber hosts an INDOT luncheon to feature the projects up close. The chamber said it believes this relationship helps improve communication so the community can get the most benefit from road projects.
The luncheon will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Elcona Country Club, 56784 C.R. 21. Registration is required. The event is $25 for chamber members and elected officials and includes lunch and a program on transportation issues. Non-member registration is $35. Registration is available at the chamber at 574-293-1531 or www.Elkhart.org.
