Chamber recognizes pretzel business

From left are Iva Charles, Pj Ponitus, Kim Long, Tony Gaipa (Gibson), Bobby Evans, Danille Eversen, Helen Roeder, Hugh Johnson (J2 Marketing), Audra Smith, Brian Krider (owner), Sharon Schrock, Ben Bontrager and Kathy Sears (Centier Bank.) Tony Gaipa, Hugh Johnson and Kathy Sears are members of the Greater Elkhart Chamber’s Business Recognition Council.
ELKHART — Ben’s Soft Pretzels, headquartered at 2840 Lillian Ave., has received a Business of the Month Award from the Greater Elkhart Chamber Business Recognition Council.
Ben and Liz Miller had just purchased a small pretzel-baking business at the South Bend farmers market. Realizing they had only purchased the equipment, not the name or recipe, they scrambled to find a good pretzel recipe among their Amish cookbooks, the chamber said. To fulfill their obligation to the market, they had to do all of the research and testing in one week. That recipe is still used today by Ben’s Soft Pretzels.
