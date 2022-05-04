Chamber recognizes Nexus RV

Nexus RV was honored with the Business of the Month Award from the Greater Elkhart Chamber Business Recognition Council. From left are Gretchen Neeser, Beacon Health Systems; Dave Middleton, president, Nexus RV; Claude Donati, managing member, Nexus RV; Dan Smogor, Kruggel, Lawton & Company LLC; and Kathy Sears, Centier Bank. Neeser, Smogor and Sears are members of the Greater Elkhart Chamber’s Business Recognition Council.
ELKHART — Nexus RV has received a Business of the Month Award from the Greater Elkhart Chamber Business Recognition Council, chamber officials announced.
Nexus RV, 3400 Reedy Drive, is a factory-direct RV manufacturer that was founded in 2010 by childhood friends Dave Middleton and Claude Donati. They started with a factory-direct program when the economy was down and unemployment was high. This helped them become a leader in the industry and build a nationally recognized brand with a hometown feel.
