Chamber recognizes MapleTronics

MapleTronics President Jon Morningstar, in the plaid button down shirt, accepts the honor from Adam Meyers with Office Interiors, a member of the Business Recognition Council. Behind them, in a black shirt, is MapleTronics Chief Revenue Officer Adam Herschberger. Standing behind Morningstar, with glasses and a gray polo shirt, is Wes Herschberger, company founder and CEO.
Photo provided / Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce
ELKHART — MapleTronics, 2116 W. Wilden Ave, Goshen, has received a Business of the Month Award from the Greater Elkhart Chamber Business Recognition Council.
Founded in 1992 by Wes Herschberger, MapleTronics is a full-service IT security and managed services company serving Northern Indiana, Southern Michigan, Middle Tennessee and Sarasota, Florida. Their solutions focus on business security, stability, continuity and support.
