Chamber recognizes Everence Financial

GOSHEN — Everence Financial, 1110 N. Main St., Goshen, has received a Business of the Month Award from the Greater Elkhart Chamber Business Recognition Council.
Everence Financial began as MMA (Mennonite Mutual Aid) in 1945, offering loans to church service volunteers. Its mission is to help people and institutions integrate their faith and values into their financial decisions to accomplish their stewardship goals. In 1952, a charitable services entity was formed to provide counsel for planned charitable giving to members wanting to make difference in the world by supporting the causes that are most important to them. In 1999, it began incorporating community development investing into what it does, as a way to support efforts to replace practices of injustice and exclusion in the world with access, opportunity and hope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.