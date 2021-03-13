Chamber honors Medix

Medix Specialty Vehicles has received the 1st Quarter Business Education Partnership Award from the Education / Career Development Council of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce. Patti Pletcher, Business Department Chair at Elkhart High School East, nominated Medix Specialty Vehicles: “We were contacted by Medix last August for an intern for front office duties and accounting. They have also expressed an interest in future placements. They are very interested in exposing students who are interested in the trade.” Their intern assists with putting together invoices, files for new employees, filing old receipts and invoices and closing purchase orders. Shown, from left, are Bart Fore, WorkOne; Abigail Stout, intern at Medix; Kathryn Jones, Medix; and Patti Pletcher, Elkhart High School.
