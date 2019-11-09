Centier Bank opens downtown Elkhart branch

ELKHART — Centier Bank has opened its third banking center in Elkhart, and ninth in the Michiana region, at 100 S. Main St.
Centier, headquartered in Merrillville, ventured into Michiana with the opening of its La Porte branch in 2004, Plymouth in 2005, followed by Mishawaka in 2007 and Elkhart in 2014. The bank has since expanded with branches in Goshen, Granger, and two in South Bend. In 2018, Centier Bank opened the doors at its Elkhart North location in 2018, paving the way for expansion downtown.
“At a time in which other banks are merging or abandoning this area, Centier Bank is planting its roots and investing in Elkhart and Greater Michiana,” said Michael E. Schrage, president and CEO. “Our continued growth is a testament to our community focus and ‘Not For Sale’ promise that we will remain family-owned and Indiana-based, providing world-class banking services to our clients.”
The Elkhart downtown branch will host retail and business bankers, and will offer a community room, free Wi-Fi, and a Technology Bar designed to allow clients easy access to their banking services. Branch associates have already begun giving back to the community, through various efforts as part of Centier Bank’s Servant Heart Culture.
“Centier is a family-oriented organization that wants to do what is best for their clients and communities,” said Monica Abair, branch manager of Centier Bank’s downtown Elkhart location. “There is a real focus here to make the communities in which we live better each day.”
Centier Bank’s traditional “big blue bow” adorns the building in celebration of the branch’s opening and ahead of its ribbon-cutting event Nov. 18.
