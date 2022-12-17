FORT WAYNE — The Catholic Community Foundation of Northeast Indiana has announced the hiring of Lynda M. Houk to serve as the director of Community Outreach.
Lynda brings 25 years of experience in Fort Wayne’s not-for-profit community. She recently spent 12 years with the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer, and the last seven years as the foundation’s executive director. Prior to that she has worked in development with the American Red Cross and was the executive director of Rod Woodson Charities. Lynda is a graduate of Purdue University and has served on the boards of and been active in several community organizations.
