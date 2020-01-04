ELKHART — January is the month to make resolutions and grand declarations about changing our lives for the New Year. The Elkhart Community Career Center can be a part of helping residents achieve those grand life changes.
All Career Center events are free and open to the public. The center is adjacent to Goodwill Retail Store, 3808 E. Mishawaka Road, Elkhart.
Monday Motivation: Every Monday in January from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Join the discussion on a variety of topics about job searches. We will cover first impressions, how to fill out applications, resumes, preparing for the interview, and many other topics. There will also be time to create vision boards to help map out a path for you to reach your career goals.
Drop-In Digital Skills Workshop: Every Thursday in January from 2 to 4 p.m. No need for an appointment, just drop-in and get started on any of these workshops below. We will explore free training, tools, assessments, and events to advance your digital skills and get your next job. We will provide one-on-one, group, and self-directed instruction.
n “Jobs Near Me” This online tool by Google helps you search popular, and not so popular, job posting websites. It collects job leads near you in one easy to use webpage! You will save the time and headache of searching multiple websites, just to see the same old postings repeatedly. We will also cover how to fill out online applications and how to save and upload a digital copy of your resume.
n “Hour of Code” Write your first computer program! It’s fun and easy – no experience needed. Learn the basic concepts of computer science with drag and drop programming. This is a game-like, self-directed tutorial with video lectures by Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg. “Angry Birds” and “Plants vs. Zombies” are also part of the program. Learn repeat-loops, conditionals and basic algorithms. This course is available in 37 languages.
n “Goodwill Digital Career Accelerator.” We will look at what it takes to gain a competitive advantage in today’s evolving economy and prepare for the career you want by learning new digital skills. Take a serious look at what it takes to launch your career in information technology (IT) support. The Google IT Support Professional Certificate prepares you for a career in IT, helping take you from beginner to entry-level job ready in eight to 12 months. Once you complete this program, you can opt-in to share your information directly with top employers looking to hire entry-level IT support specialists.
WorkOne Veterans Employment Services
n Wednesday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m. to noon. Are you a veteran in the Elkhart area who would like to learn more about the services that are available? Do you need help with your job search? Visit the Elkhart Goodwill Community Career Center to talk with a veteran’s representative from WorkOne. We encourage any veterans having questions, or needing job search assistance, to stop in.
Connecting Kids to Health Coverage
n Thursday, Jan. 16, 10 a.m. to noon. The Indiana Rural Health Association was organized in 1997, and since that time has grown and strengthened its membership. Our mission is simple: we work to improve the health of all Hoosiers in rural settings. Come into the Elkhart Career Center to learn more about their Connecting Kids to Coverage program. The goal is to connect children and families to health care coverage in Indiana. This effort is funded by a grant from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to the Indiana Rural Health Association.
Job Fair
n Thursday, Jan. 30, 4 to 6 p.m. Arrive ready to meet local employers that have open positions in our area. No need to RSVP for this free event. Bring copies of your resume, dress professionally and be prepared to speak to local employers. Speak to any of the many employers and receive a discount card good for 25 percent off at the Goodwill Retail Store.
