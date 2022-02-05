Cardinal building facility in Michigan

ZEELAND, Mich. — Cardinal, a division of GO Riteway Transportation Group, is building a new transportation terminal in Zeeland, Michigan, with intentions to service the entire Western Michigan market.
The 4-acre property will be developed this year, with an expected completion date in late fall, the company said.
With over 40 years of experience in the Greater Grand Rapids area, the company sees the project as an opportunity to expand into a growing market, one consistently ranked as fastest growing in the United States.
“We have been very pleased with the opportunities in this market, and with this undertaking, we are making a long-term commitment to our employees and the community of the Greater Grand Rapids Area, Michigan,” said RJ Bast, GO Riteway Transportation Group co-owner and vice chair.
Cardinal is a transportation company located in Indiana and Michigan. It provides transportation in motorcoaches for local universities around Grand Rapids, motorcoaches for K-12 school trips traveling to the east coast, and school bus transportation for surrounding communities.
GO Riteway Transportation Group, the parent company of Cardinal, is a family-owned and operated business with three generations of family behind it, and a fourth generation just beginning her career.
GO Riteway Transportation Group acquired Cardinal in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.