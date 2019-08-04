SOUTH BEND — The South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership is accepting applications for Hustle SBE, a six-session business bootcamp specific to minority and women entrepreneurs across the five-county region.
Hustle SBE is focused on building the capacities of small businesses to scale beyond their current operations, regardless of industry. South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership is partnering with Goodwill Industries of Northern Indiana to provide digital skills training and certification as a part of the program.
“We found a gap in the entrepreneurial ecosystem as it relates to minority- and women-owned businesses that are already in existence but might not be a typical ‘high growth’ company,” said Isaac Torres, executive committee member of the Diversity and Inclusion Committee at the South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership and CEO of InterCambio Express. “They’ve already gone through the pains of starting and now need to focus on sustaining and scaling, as well as how to leverage technology.”
Hustle SBE will be offered over the course of six months, with one day a month dedicated to interactive learning sessions focused on topics such as access to capital, becoming certified, financial management and human resources. In addition to in-person sessions, participants become part of an online community to gain real-time feedback and resources, as well as apply what they learned in the previous session.
Applicants should visit HustleSBE.org. Applications are free and accepted participants receive a $750 scholarship to cover the full cost of participation. The application deadline is Sept. 3.
According to the South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership, 13% of businesses in the region are minority-owned and 38% of businesses are women-owned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.