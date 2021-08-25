ELKHART — Last month was the best July on record for RV shipments, according to the RV Industry Association's survey of manufacturers.
With that, the RV industry has set a new monthly shipment record for each of the last nine months. New records were also reached for the first and second quarters of 2021, continuing the trend from the second half of 2020, which also saw quarterly records broken twice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.