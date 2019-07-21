Jayco promotes Gallmeyer
MIDDLEBURY — Jayco Inc. has promoted Randy Gallmeyer to vice president of quality. Gallmeyer, a 28-year industry veteran, will lead all quality initiatives Jayco has established going forward.
Gallmeyer started his career in the RV industry in 1991 at Jayco. Before that, he ran the service department for Double Eagle, manufacturer of semi-truck sleepers.
“Randy has been a valuable member of the Jayco team. His attention to detail, years of experience and his dedication to improving the daily quality of our products made him the perfect fit “said Joe Thompson, executive vice president of operations at Jayco, Inc. “Furthermore, this move supports Jayco’s dedication to producing quality products and commitment to being the most respected name in recreational vehicles.”
Earlier this year, Jayco also opened a new predelivery inspection facility on its Middlebury, campus. The new facility is in addition to the other two facilities now being utilized and increases overall audit capacity.
Riverview joins Alzheimer’s network
ELKHART — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America welcomed Riverview Adult Day Health Center in Elkhart as its newest member organization.
Riverview Adult Day Health Center joins AFA’s network of more than 2,800 member organizations nationwide with the goal of providing support services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia nationwide.
“AFA works closely with our member organizations to help those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and connect them with programs, services and support,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s president and chief executive officer. “We are very excited to welcome Riverview Adult Day Health Center to our member network and look forward to having them work with us to help people living with Alzheimer’s throughout Elkhart and the surrounding areas.”
Riverview Adult Day Health Center helps seniors and adults with special needs stay in their homes with their loved ones longer by providing day services centered around participants’ cognitive abilities. They also offer respite services for caregivers. The staff monitor the seniors’ health conditions while they enjoy an array of daily activities. Riverview offers personalized care, crafts, baking, games, and other activities, as well as dementia and special needs care.
Dollar General opens Elkhart store
ELKHART — Dollar General’s newest store at 1126 Johnson St. in Elkhart aims to offer area residents a convenient new place to shop for everyday essentials at low prices, the company said. A grand opening on Saturday to mark the occasion offered free prizes and special deals.
“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”
Dollar General stores offer convenience and value to customers by providing a focused selection of national name brands and private brands of food, housewares, seasonal items, cleaning supplies, basic apparel and health/beauty products. The store’s fresh layout is designed to make shopping simple for customers. Seasonal products are displayed in the center of the store, departments are easily recognizable with visible signage and coolers are conveniently located at the front of the store.
Traditional Dollar General stores employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the need. Anyone interested in joining the Dollar General team may visit the Career section at www.dollargeneral.com.
