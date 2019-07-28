Briefly in Business

Jones to lead marketing for Thor Industries
ELKHART — Thor Industries Inc. has named Renee Jones as senior director of marketing, responsible for all of the company’s strategic marketing efforts, including brand development, creative, public relations, social and other key digital marketing and innovation initiatives.
Jones will report to Bob Martin, Thor’s president and CEO, and will continue to develop THOR’s marketing strategies while supporting the marketing efforts of its subsidiaries.
Jones brings a unique set of talents and experience that position her for success in this leadership role. She has extensive global consumer marketing experience as well as a thorough understanding and proven results in the complex RV market, which requires B2B and B2C strategies to address the overlapping demands of consumers, brands and dealers.
A native of Elkhart, Jones returned to the area in 2014 to lead Jayco’s strategic marketing agency after working in a variety of markets across the country.
“We are pleased to have Renee expand her responsibilities in this new role,” Martin said. “Her proven track record in the RV industry, experience with global brands, strong relationships with our subsidiaries and understanding of our dealer partners are the ideal mix for success in attracting outdoor enthusiasts to our family of brands.”
Jones has more than two decades of comprehensive marketing experience, from brand and product management to digital, experiential and loyalty marketing at leading global consumer and retail companies including MARS, Spectrum Brands and Macy’s Department Stores. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in management from Indiana University in Bloomington.
Jayco focuses on prompt parts delivery
MIDDLEBURY — Jayco Inc. and NTP-STAG have announced they have formed a strategic partnership whereby over 1,100 parts will be made available at all NTP warehouses for 24-hour delivery.
The partnership, effective immediately, is another way Jayco continues to nurture customer satisfaction for all of its brands – Jayco, Starcraft, Highland Ridge and Entegra Coach – the company said.
NTP is the leading distributor and marketer of aftermarket RV parts and accessories in North America. It is the largest warehouse distributor in the industry.
“Our goal is to make the service experience as simple as possible for customers,” said Steve Claude, vice president of Jayco Customer Service. “This strategic partnership with NTP is consistent with our mission to support current owners and dealers across the country and to continuously deliver better services to help support and improve the service process.”
In addition to the new partnership, Jayco announced it will offer free freight on all Jayco parts to include those delivered through NTP-STAG. With this plan, Jayco can be sure its dealers have critical parts they and its owners need for effective and cost-efficient shipping.
Weight-loss center meets national standards
GOSHEN — Obese patients have a high-quality choice for bariatric surgery or a medically managed weight loss program at a nationally accredited center.
Goshen Physicians Center for Weight Reduction received reaccreditation as a Comprehensive Center of Excellence under the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program. The American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery jointly publish program standards and review performance.
“This national accreditation recognizes our commitment to offer patients highly personal attention thorough education and quality care as they determine the weight loss plan that best meets their needs,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and chief executive officer.
To earn the designation, the Center for Weight Reduction met essential criteria for staffing, training, facility infrastructure and protocols for care. The center also participates in a national data registry that identifies opportunities for continuous quality improvement.
More than 15.5 million people in the U.S. suffer from severe obesity, according to the National Institutes of Health, and the numbers continue to increase. Obesity increases the risks of morbidity and mortality. Diseases and conditions commonly associated with obesity include type II diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.