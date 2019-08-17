Briefly in Business

Goshen Physicians welcomes doctor
GOSHEN — Thomas Pechin III, MD, has joined the provider team at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine Pro Park. He has advanced training in a broad range of medicine to treat adults and children with common health issues.
Pechin provides a continuity of care for the entire family, according to a release. His comprehensive approach spans the spectrum from wellness exams, routine health screenings and immunizations to management of chronic conditions. He believes preventive care is the best medicine and encourages patients to take an active role in their health and wellbeing.
“We are pleased to have Dr. Pechin back in northern Indiana where he was born and raised,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and chief executive officer. “His focus on family and strong interest in preventive care fit our mission to improve the health of our community.”
Pechin received his Doctor of Medicine from Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis. He completed his family medicine residency at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. Pechin also holds a Master of Science in biology from Indiana University-Purdue University and a Bachelor of Science in biology from Butler University in Indianapolis.
Cardinal Bus awarded for outstanding safety record
MIDDLEBURY — Cardinal Bus, headquartered in Middlebury, has been recognized by TRAX Insurance Ltd. for its outstanding safety record.
TRAX, founded in 1996, relies on risk control as the foundation to establish business insurance as a profit center rather than merely an overhead expense. TRAX provides insurance protection for non-related shareholders bonding them together to create true sharing of risk.
In July, Cardinal Bus received the award from TRAX for achieving 10 consecutive years of no risk sharing. Cardinal has had in place, for a number of years, an exceptional safety program, the company said. This safety program resulted in Cardinal not sharing risk with other members within the TRAX program.
“We are happy to have been chosen for this award” General Manager Greg Lucchese said. “We have always been passionate about safety. Safety and service are just a couple of our fundamental concerns. Thanks to our excellent drivers, experienced staff and talented maintenance crews, we at Cardinal are able to deliver both.”
Cardinal Buses was started in 1923 when Branston Shoup purchased Middlebury Bus Lines. Branston’s son John took over the business in 1954, followed by his sons, Matt and Dan Shoup. With locations in Middlebury and Mishawaka in Indiana and Holland in Michigan, Cardinal Buses was acquired by GO Riteway Transportation Group in February.
Elkhart Meadows earns deficiency-free rating
ELKHART — For the second year in a row, Elkhart Meadows has received a deficiency-free annual state inspection. This is the best score a senior community can achieve, the company said, and one held by only a small percentage of senior living communities.
Operated by American Senior Communities at 2600 Morehouse Ave. in Elkhart, this community serves seniors who need assistance in daily living as a Memory Care Community. The Indiana State Board of Health inspects such communities to assess compliance with state standards of care, such as adequacy of staffing, quality of care and cleanliness of the community.
Compassion, accountability, relationships and excellence are the core values for American Senior Communities, the company said.
“These words not only form an acronym for ‘care,’ they are guiding principles that lead us every day as we serve a very special generation,” said ASC’s Chief Operating Officer David Stordy. “We are so proud of and grateful to our team at Elkhart Meadows for living out these values in an exceptional way. Without this team’s high level of dedication and commitment, a deficiency-free survey would not be possible.”
Manchester Tank technician qualifies for safety program
Suzanne Foster, an environmental, health and safety technician at Manchester Tank in Elkhart, is now a Special Government Employee.
The Special Government Employee (SGE) Program was established to allow industry employees to work alongside the Occupational Health and Safety administration (OSHA), particularly during Voluntary Protection Program site evaluations. This innovative program benefits OSHA by supplementing its on-site evaluation teams and gives industry and government an opportunity to work together and share views and ideas. From time to time, SGEs may also participate in other OSHA outreach and compliance assistance activities.
Qualified volunteers from VPP sites, like Manchester Tank, are eligible to participate in the SGE program. These volunteers must be approved by OSHA and funded by their companies to participate. After applying and completing the required training, these volunteers are sworn in as SGEs and are approved to assist OSHA.
Foster attended the Region V SGE training class in Indianapolis in July. She will serve a three-year term and assist with onsite assessments, application reviews and annual self-evaluation reviews.
Manchester Tank became a VPP Star site in 2008.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.