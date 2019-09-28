Business Expo set for Tuesday
ELKHART — The business community is invited to learn more about the businesses and connections available in the Elkhart area at the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce Business Expo.
This year’s Business Expo will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Center Six One Five, at the corner of C.R. 6 and C.R. 15. Music will be provided by the Brazilian 2wins.
The chamber’s Expo is the largest business-to-business networking event in Elkhart, with area companies showcasing their products and services, and allowing companies to find suppliers and develop business relationships.
There is no charge for the event, but attendees are asked to bring business cards as their admission.
Economic Club of Michiana meets
SOUTH BEND — The Economic Club of Michiana will meet at noon Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Morris Inn at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend. The featured speaker will be Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger.
Schellinger will share his thoughts about what direction the economy is taking in northern Indiana. This luncheon meeting is included for corporate members, $20 for Individual members, and $25 for nonmembers and guests. Reservation deadline is Wednesday, Oct. 2.
To make a reservation, email michiana.econclub@gmail.com or call Lynda at 574-536-4386.
