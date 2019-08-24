Janek named chief information officer for CTB
MILFORD — Robert (Rob) Janek has been named a vice president and the chief information officer of CTB Inc., according to Victor A. Mancinelli, chairman and chief executive officer for CTB Inc. In his new role, Janek will be tasked with investigating the latest technologies in communication, data analyses and machine automation and systematically applying them within the CTB business units.
Janek brings over 35 years of experience to this role, including a vast knowledge of leading and developing large software packages for the broader communication industry. He also has experience in managing activities related to artificial intelligence. Most recently, Janek served as the director of IT sales and marketing for a large telecommunications company, where he helped revolutionize the wireless industry by assisting in building the wireless 5G architecture. Prior to that, he led a global project management team that included cloud development.
Janek received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Illinois-Urbana and a Master in Business Administration from Illinois Benedictine College. He is also a certified Project Management Professional and a Certified Scrum Master.
He currently resides in Naperville, Illinois, with plans for relocating to the Milford area.
CTB Inc. is a leading global designer and maker of systems and solutions for storing, conveying and preserving grain; producing poultry, pigs and eggs; and processing poultry, fish, vegetables and other foods. The company also produces buildings, stables, software solutions for food processing and products for various other applications.
Sieradzki joins Lacasa as VP Client Empowerment Services
ELKHART — Lacasa Inc. has named Sheila Sieradzki as new vice president client empowerment services. Sieradzki has an extensive background and education in financial planning and the financial industry. In her most recent role, she created and delivered workplace financial education curriculums with employers in the community.
Chris Kingsley, president/CEO of Lacasa, said, “Sheila’s robust resume, strong reputation, talent, leadership, and passion for empowering people will be key as Lacasa continues its work to be the premier provider of financial empowerment services in Elkhart County.”
“After many years in financial services, I am thrilled to join Lacasa Inc. as VP of Client Empowerment Services,” Sieradzki said. “This role is very near to my heart as I have spent my career providing authentic personal attention to my clients. Connecting with our community and providing what is needed most will be such an important part of my team’s work. The fundamental idea of personal empowerment is about giving people the tools they need to pave their own way through strength and confidence. It will be my pleasure to further expand Lacasa’s Financial Empowerment and Immigration Services into Elkhart and to be part of the senior leadership team that will lead Lacasa into the next 50 years of success.”
Kingsley said he has known Sieradzki for a few years and has a high respect for the work she has done in Elkhart County and engaging local employers in financial education efforts.
“I am excited for the assets she brings to her work at Lacasa,” Kingsley said. “She is joining a great team and I look forward to the growth we will see in financial empowerment and immigration services in the months and years to come.”
Sieradzki will lead Lacasa Financial Empowerment Services and Immigration Services. Lacasa Financial Empowerment Services include classes and individualized counseling, available in English and Spanish, on home-buying and personal financial capabilities, as well as individual matched savings accounts, all designed to help individuals gain freedom from financial stress.
Lacasa Immigration Services are accredited by the Department of Justice and deliver accurate and affordable services to immigrants from all over the world.
Chore-Time promotes sales manager Alger
MILFORD — Kevin Alger has been promoted to sales manager for Chore-Time for the United States and Canada, according to Jeff Miller, vice president and general manager for the CTB Inc. business unit. In his new role, Alger will be responsible for leading Chore-Time’s sales and technical service teams that are dedicated to the poultry and egg industries. He will also support and direct the ongoing development of Chore-Time’s independent distributor network in the region.
Prior to joining Chore-Time, Alger worked in sales support and sales management for Shenandoah Manufacturing, Harrisonburg, Virginia. He joined Chore-Time as a district sales manager in 2002 when CTB acquired Shenandoah. Most recently, Alger was a regional sales manager for Chore-Time, serving customers in the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic states and Canada. He has been recognized with Chore-Time’s “Salesman of the Year” award twice.
Alger earned his bachelor’s degree from Ferrum College in Ferrum, Virginia. Prior to entering the poultry industry, Alger was a professional baseball player in the Philadelphia Phillies organization. A native of Harrisonburg, Alger resides in Staunton, Virginia.
Chore-Time, established in 1952, is a leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment for poultry and egg production. Part of the CTB Inc. family of companies, Chore-Time operates globally from facilities in Indiana, Alabama, the Netherlands and Poland.
Electrical Workers local announces new leadership
SOUTH BEND — Members of Electrical Workers Local 153 recently held elections to determine the team to lead the local for the next three years.
Elected business manager/financial secretary to head the local is Michael Leda, previously president and director of membership development.
Joining Leda on the team are: Jason Piontek, assistant business manager; Bob Banaszak, director of membership development; and Carl Shaffer, business agent and membership development. All four members have served Local 153 in multiple administrative and committee leadership capacities and will serve the local from their Peppermint Road offices in South Bend.
IBEW Local 153 was established in 1914 and represents over 1,000 workers in the electrical trade in St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall and Kosciusko counties in Indiana and Cass and Berrien counties in Michigan.
– Truth Staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.