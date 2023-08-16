ELKHART — Westwind Brewery Co. has announced the Aug. 31 launch of its latest creation, "Love for Maui" fruited IPA.
This limited-edition beer is not only a testament to Westwind's commitment to innovative flavors but also a heartfelt endeavor to make a difference in the lives of those affected by the Maui wildfires, the company said in a promotion. A significant portion of the proceeds from each "Love for Maui" fruited IPA sold will be donated to support the individuals and communities impacted by the recent Maui wildfires.
