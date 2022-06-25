Bottom honored as Realtor of the Year

Stephen Bottom, Realty Group Resources, was named 2022 ECBOR Realtor of the Year. He poses with Toni Bontrager, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, the 2021 Realtor of the Year and president-elect of the organization.
ELKHART — Steve Bottom with Realty Group Resources was named 2022 Realtor of the Year by the Elkhart County Board of Realtors during the organization’s member appreciation event at the Hotel Elkhart.
The Realtor of the Year award recognizes one special volunteer whose qualities embody the Realtor spirit and whose contributions have kept the board moving forward on the road to excellence, the organization said.
