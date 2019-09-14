WAKARUSA — The public has been invited to celebrate another year of “Business and Community: Working Together for Success” at the 21st Annual Wakarusa Chamber Appreciation Banquet at Nelson’s Banquet Hal.
The event is at 6 p.m. Monday. Tickets are $20 per person or $200 for a table of eight. Each ticket enters the holder in a prize drawings for two $100 cash prizes sponsored by J&N Stone, a Sonos Players by Pro IT Solutions, and a Samsonite Carry-on sponsored by Miller’s Senior Living.
Gregg Chenoweth, president of Bethel University, is the guest speaker.
This annual event honors outstanding Wakarusa Chamber members who demonstrate faithful membership, sponsorship and volunteer support. This year we honor the four local churches that fulfill all the above mentioned: Bethel Missionary, Bible Baptist, Wakarusa Missionary and Wakarusa United Methodist.
Mandy Davis, NorthWood Middle School, will receive the Wa-Nee Educator of the Year Award and the “Friend of the Chamber” will be revealed.
More information and tickets are available from the Wakarusa Chamber at 574-862-4344 or chamber@wakarusachamber.com.
